Grand Crossing shooting leaves man, 69, 'gravely' wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically wounded in Grand Crossing Wednesday evening.

The man was in an apartment building lobby in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when she was shot multiple times by an unknown person, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The Fire Department called the man's condition "grave."

Area 2 detectives are investigating.