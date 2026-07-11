Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect sought in connection with shooting that injured young child on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that left a 6-year-old child hurt on the city's South Side last month.

The incident happened on June 30, just before 9 p.m., in the 700 block of East 51st Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

A video shared by CPD shows the suspect firing a gun toward the intersection of 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, which resulted in the injury of a 6-year-old child.

CPD only had a vague description of the suspect but says it is an African American man who wore all black clothing with a distinct logo hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Aggravated Assault with a Handgun | 700 Block of East 51st St | JK315331| Chicago Police Department by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ezquivel #20497 at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK315331.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue