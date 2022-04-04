Grammys pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins and other late music stars

The Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musical stars and icons the industry who died in the past year, including Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week at the age of 50.

Before the in memoriam segment, host Trevor Noah paid special tribute to Hawkins. The memory of Hawkins was present throughout the ceremony.

"The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins' passing," the Recording Academy said in a statement Sunday. "We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to play on the Grammys stage but canceled their performances after Hawkins' death. On Sunday afternoon, the band won three Grammys.

Billie Eilish wore a Hawkins shirt during her performance of "Happier Than Ever."

As the days go by, the legacy of these great musicians will remain in our minds, in our hearts, and in our community. #InMemoriam #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/StbCf0jTs6 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

The award show also paid tribute to other great late musicians and icons, including Virgil Abloh, Sarah Dash, Biz Markie, Betty Davis, Young Dolph, Vincente Fernandez and DMX.

Broadway stars Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Edom Jr. also performed a medley tribute of songs by late Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November at age 91.