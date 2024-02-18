Gradual warming trend ahead for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winds will relax in the Chicago area Sunday night as weak high pressure moves overhead. Clear skies with patchy fog are possible mainly south of the Kankakee River Valley.

A gradual warming trend is on the way, especially Tuesday through Thursday, with highs reaching the 50s.

With the dry air mass in place, the next couple of minor systems will bring minimal precipitation chances.

Expect an increase in cloud cover late in the day Wednesday with a shower at night and a few leftover sprinkles Thursday morning.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 45

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 50

