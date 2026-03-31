Goya Foods marks 90th birthday by donating 1 million pounds of food to families in need

Goya Foods is celebrating a major milestone with a gift of a million pounds of food to help feed families all over the country.

The Hispanic-owned food company based in Bolingbrook is celebrating its 90th birthday by packing bags with food.

"We have to put our slogan in there. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. If it's Goya, it's gotta be good," Goya Chicago general manager Juan Lopez said.

Goya is doing something good to mark 90 years in business.

"We want to remember our humble beginnings and give back," Lopez said.

The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States is donating a million pounds of food to families across the country.

Approximately 100,000 pounds of food from their Bolingbrook warehouse will go to more than 20 local partners, including the GAP community center, a nonprofit in the North Austin neighborhood, which serves Black and Latino families in Chicago.

"We're one of the biggest distribution centers in Chicago in collaboration with the Greater Chicago Food Depository," said GAP community center CEO Angelina Zayas. "So this is going to be such a blessing for us to make sure that our families get this kind of food."

How quickly will the donated food be gone?

"I'm going to tell you, no exaggeration whatsoever, it could be gone today," Zayas said. "We have over 100 people on a given Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday."

So many families in need, but a little help from Goya goes a long way.