Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces Christian Mitchell as running mate

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Christian Mitchell will be his running mate as he seeks a third term.

Mitchell is a former three-term state representative and current First Lieutenant in the Illinois Air National Guard. He served as Deputy Governor in Pritzker's administration from 2019 to 2023. Pritzker noted specifically Mitchell's role in creating and stewarding the $45 billing Rebuild Illinois plan and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

Pritzker announced his lieutenant governor pick in a new campaign video, "Meet Christian."

Pritzker released the following statement in a written release:

"Christian Mitchell is a proven leader with deep experience, steady judgment, and an unshakable commitment to the working families of Illinois," Pritzker said. "Whether it's transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress. I couldn't ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois."

Current Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton launched her campaign for U.S. Senate back in in April. Governor JB Pritzker endorsed Stratton during her first campaign event in Chicago.

Pritzker announced he is running for a third term as Illinois governor last week.

"When I was first elected, I told you that I was prepared to be a happy warrior on behalf of our state, even if it meant going it alone," he said at his first official campaign event. "Sometime over the last seven years, I looked up and realized I was surrounded by an army. There is power in saying out loud the story of Illinois is not set in stone. We can rewrite it when we choose, and we should feel justifiably proud of where we come from and where we are trying to go."