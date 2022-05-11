Gov. Pritzker vows to protect reproductive rights in Illinois after Senate blocks bill

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have made the landmark Roe v. Wade decision federal law.

The afternoon rollcall promised to be the first of several efforts in congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. On Wednesday, in downstate Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is proud to protect reproductive rights.

"Unfortunately women are having to travel hundreds of miles and may not have the resources to do so," Pritzker said. "We're trying to provide logistics help, a place to stay, anything we can do to help them exercise their reproductive rights."

After Wednesday's vote, Governor Pritzker tweeted that it's now up to Democratic governors to be the last line of defense against Republican attempts to, as he said, "take us back."

The Senate just failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. It’s now up to Democratic governors to be the last line of defense against Republican attempts to take us back. I won’t stand down -- in Illinois, the right to choose was enshrined into law for this moment. — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 11, 2022