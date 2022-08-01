Gov. Pritzker declares monkeypox virus outbreak in Illinois a Public Health Emergency

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency, and declared Illinois aa disaster area regarding the disease.

The declaration applies statewide, and will allow the Illinois Department of Public Health to coordinate logistics so as to aid in the distribution vaccines, and in treatment and prevention efforts. The declaration will also help coordinate the state response with the federal government.

"MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread," Gov. Pritzker said in a news release. "That's why I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly. We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread. Here in Illinois we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care."

The proclamation takes effect immediately and will remain in place for 30 days. The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on July 23.

Monkeypox: What we know so far

As of Monday, a total of 520 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Health. This total includes all probable and confirmed cases.

The City of Chicago reported a total of 330 cases as of July 28.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said Monkeypox can spread through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact. Officials have noted the virus is spreading primarily among men with same-sex partners.

According to the CDC, symptoms include respiratory issues, fever, headache rashes. A full list of symptoms can be found here.

CDC officials said symptoms usually start "within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus." The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

As CBS 2 reported, patients have described painful sores all over their bodies, along with fevers, headaches, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Cases of monkeypox often resolve after a few weeks without additional treatment. Some reported cases have been more severe and have led to hospitalizations.