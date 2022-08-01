Monkeypox: What we know so far
CHICAGO (CBS)-- As cases of Monkeypox increase throughout the United States, here's what we know so far. Check back for updates.
Illinois Cases
- As of August 1, a total of 520 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Health. This total includes all probable and confirmed cases.
- The City of Chicago reported a total of 330 cases as of July 28.
- A positive case of monkeypox was reported at the Cook County Jail on July 26. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said the individual is now in isolation, with the living unit quarantined. It's believed the person contracted monkeypox before being taken into custody.
Spreading Monkeypox
- CDC officials said Monkeypox can spread through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact.
- Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the virus is spreading primarily among men with same-sex partners.
- Information on the spread can be found on the CDC's website.
Vaccines
- Health officials are working to get residents vaccinated. As of July 27, Illinois received 7,458 vaccine doses and Chicago has received 20,849 vaccine doses, according to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.
- Additional vaccines are on the way.
- According to the CDC, JYNNEOS vaccines are being administered to people who have been identified as known contacts after contract tracing and risk exposure assessments. (Based on CDC guidelines, a known contact is identified as having a sexual partner in the past 14 days who was diagnosed with monkeypox.)
- Vaccines are also being recommended for people who have an increased risk for exposure.
Monkeypox Symptoms
- According to the CDC, symptoms include respiratory issues, fever, headache rashes. A full list of symptoms can be found here.
- CDC officials said symptoms usually start "within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus." The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
- As CBS 2 reported, patients have described painful sores all over their bodies, along with fevers, headaches, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.
- Cases of monkeypox often resolve after a few weeks without additional treatment. Some reported cases have been more severe and have led to hospitalizations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.