Monkeypox: What we know so far

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As cases of Monkeypox increase throughout the United States, here's what we know so far. Check back for updates.

Illinois Cases

As of August 1, a total of 520 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Health. This total includes all probable and confirmed cases.

The City of Chicago reported a total of 330 cases as of July 28.

A positive case of monkeypox was reported at the Cook County Jail



Spreading Monkeypox

CDC officials said Monkeypox can spread through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the virus is spreading

Information on the spread can be found on the CDC's website.

Vaccines

Health officials are working to get residents vaccinated. As of July 27, Illinois received 7,458 vaccine doses and Chicago has received 20,849 vaccine doses, according to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

Additional vaccines are on the way.

According to the CDC, JYNNEOS vaccines are being administered to people who have been identified as known contacts after contract tracing and risk exposure assessments. (Based on CDC guidelines, a known contact is identified as having a sexual partner in the past 14 days who was diagnosed with monkeypox.)

Vaccines are also being recommended for people who have an increased risk for exposure.

Monkeypox Symptoms