Gov. Pritzker unveils Illinois grants for tourism, festivals and the arts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois will receive a big boost of more than $22 million in grant funding to help support tourism, festivals and attractions across the state.
"Today I'm very pleased to announce that 89 more events across Illinois...will receive $22.5 million to do what they do best: drive economic development and bring our communities together," said Governor JB Pritzker.
Individual grant awards range from $15,000 to $500,000 with an average award of $250,000.
