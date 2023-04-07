Gov. Pritzker unveils Illinois grants for tourism, festivals and the arts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois will receive a big boost of more than $22 million in grant funding to help support tourism, festivals and attractions across the state.

"Today I'm very pleased to announce that 89 more events across Illinois...will receive $22.5 million to do what they do best: drive economic development and bring our communities together," said Governor JB Pritzker.

Individual grant awards range from $15,000 to $500,000 with an average award of $250,000.

Governor Pritzker announces tourism grant recipients.

https://t.co/gKpxWCnOS6 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 7, 2023