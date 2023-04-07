Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Pritzker unveils Illinois grants for tourism, festivals and the arts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker unveils Illinois grants for tourism, festivals and the arts
Gov. Pritzker unveils Illinois grants for tourism, festivals and the arts 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois will receive a big boost of more than $22 million in grant funding to help support tourism, festivals and attractions across the state.

"Today I'm very pleased to announce that 89 more events across Illinois...will receive $22.5 million to do what they do best: drive economic development and bring our communities together," said Governor JB Pritzker.

Individual grant awards range from $15,000 to $500,000 with an average award of $250,000.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.