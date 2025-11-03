Watch CBS News
Gov. JB Pritzker hails Chicago as leading quantum computing hub

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Acacia Hernandez

Gov. JB Pritzker praised Chicago on Monday for being a leading hub in the quantum industry.

The governor spoke at the 8th annual Chicago Quantum Summit, which focuses on computing, communication, and scientific discovery.

The summit at the Willis Tower brought together industry, government, and academic leaders from around the world.

Pritzker said one thing setting Chicago apart is the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park under construction on the site of the former U.S. Steel plant on the lakefront in the South Chicago neighborhood.

"This development is attracting quantum computing companies, startups, established tech giants, DARPA, and the federal government, who want to be where the action is," Pritzker said.

He also pointed to Argonne National Laboratory's newest partnership with NVIDIA to the build the U.S. Department of Energy's largest AI supercomputer to boost scientific discovery.

