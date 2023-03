CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation of an U.S. Army murder leads to unexpected revelations.

A Soldier's Play won the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama. Its revival tour is now playing in Chicago. With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with the production's star, Norm Lewis.

We're only 1 week away from the 2020 Tony Award Winning Best Revival A SOLDIER'S PLAY playing at the CIBC Theatre! Will we be seeing you? Secure your tickets today! https://bit.ly/SoldiersPlay_CHI Posted by Broadway In Chicago on Tuesday, March 28, 2023