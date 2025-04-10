Goose that nested at Wrigley Field last weekend to be honored with bobblehead

The peregrine falcon claims the title of official bird of the city of Chicago, but an argument may be made that the goose may be just as well-suited as a longstanding symbol.

More than 70 years ago, Garfield Goose went on the air and quickly a staple of early Chicago television. Frazier Thomas' broad-billed puppet character who proclaimed himself king of the United States predates by more than 25 years that lasagna-loving orange cat of the same given name.

Garfield Goose was associated most prominently with WGN-TV Channel 9, but appeared for a few years on CBS Chicago, WBBM-TV — including a window of months in 1953 during which the station broadcast on channel 4 instead of channel 2.

A 1953 ad for "Garfield Goose" on WBBM-TV, Channel 2, CBS Chicago.

Garfield Goose may be a dated reference these days, but he's not alone among famous geese references in Chicago. There's also the Goose Island Beer Co. — a pioneer in craft beer in the Midwest.

The brewery operation was founded by John Hall in 1988, and gets its name from the artificial island along the Chicago River's North Branch adjacent to the Near North Side — close to the original Goose Island brewpub site in the old 1800 Clybourn Mall.

Thanks to Goose Island, beer tap handles in the shape of geese can be found all around Chicago and well beyond.

Brewing tanks are seen at the Goose Island Brew Pub in Chicago, May 25, 2011. John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images

As for real geese, more than one species can be found in Chicago. Greylag geese — with their mottled gray feathers and big orange bills — can sometimes be spotted in the area of the North Pond in Lincoln Park. But as is the case around Chicago's latitude from coast to coast, the most likely goose to be spotted in the city is the common Canada goose — with its black head and neck, white cheek patches, V-shaped flight formation, and sometimes disruptive honk.

One specific Canada goose may just be on the way to joining old Garfield Goose and the Goose Island beer logo bird in local fame. This Canada goose nested in a juniper planter underneath the scoreboard at Wrigley Field just last week — forcing to a section of the bleachers to be blocked off during the Cubs' series against the San Diego Padres this past Saturday.

That infamous goose is now being honored with a custom bobblehead.

Right now, the $30 bobblehead is up for presale at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store.

The 7-inch-tall bobblehead, which resembles a lifelike Canada goose poking its head out of a patch of juniper with chain-link fencing behind it, is expected to ship out sometime in October of this year.