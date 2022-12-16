Goose Island Beer Co. to move Lincoln Park brewpub to Salt Shed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Goose Island Beer Co. is moving its original Lincoln Park brewpub to the new Salt Shed music venue along the Chicago River.

The new location at Elston and Magnolia avenues is just across the river from the brewery's namesake, Goose Island.

You still have time to enjoy the original Clybourn Avenue location where the company got its start. The move isn't anticipated until the end of next year.