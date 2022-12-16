Watch CBS News
Local News

Goose Island Beer Co. to move Lincoln Park brewpub to Salt Shed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Goose Island Beer moving brewpub to Salt Shed
Goose Island Beer moving brewpub to Salt Shed 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Goose Island Beer Co. is moving its original Lincoln Park brewpub to the new Salt Shed music venue along the Chicago River.

The new location at Elston and Magnolia avenues is just across the river from the brewery's namesake, Goose Island.

You still have time to enjoy the original Clybourn Avenue location where the company got its start. The move isn't anticipated until the end of next year.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.