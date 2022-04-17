Watch CBS News

Good Samaritans help victims of fiery crash in Glenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fiery crash in south suburban Glenwood left some people injured and two cars destroyed Saturday afternoon. 

It happened near Glenwood Dyer Road and Minerva around 2 p.m. Witnesses say a sports car was traveling at high speed and hit an SUV with a family of five inside. 

The car instantly caught fire, the witnesses said. 

Several family members and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals. 

Some good Samaritans who saw and heard it happen pulled the victims from the wreck. 

Witnesses who live near the scene said vehicles often speed on that stretch of road. 

The names and conditions of the victims have not yet been released. 

