Good Samaritan saves driver who swerved into creek in Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pickup truck driver lost control and swerved off the road in north suburban Northfield Sunday morning, but a good Samaritan saved the day. 

It happened near Willow and Interstate 94 just before 7 a.m. 

Illinois State Police say the trucker wound up in a creek. 

Brandon Crawford just happened to be driving by and saw it all unfold. 

"I grabbed onto that pole and then reached over. And then he threw me his wallet. And then we just helped each other. I helped pull him up out of the water onto the side of the road. And then we just waited for the ambulance and police. It was really scary just to see that. It was so surreal," he said. 

Crawford said while the road looked normal it was "super icy." 

The truck driver is in good shape and refused medical help. 

First published on February 4, 2024 / 6:59 PM CST

