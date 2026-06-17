Good Night John Boy in West Loop testing 23+ entry

A bar in Chicago's West Loop is testing a higher age restriction for entry, and it's bad news for anyone born after 2003. The announcement is sparking debate on social media.

Good Night John Boy owners said they are testing "23+ nights" at the bar located at 905. W. Randolph Street.

The popular bar is known for its light-up dance floor and retro-style music and decor, including disco balls and tube TVs.

Good Night John Boy

Owners said the goal is to "create an experience that resonates even more deeply with guests who have a personal connection to the celebrated eras and music."

A spokesperson for Good Night John Boy said different ages were discussed and 23 was selected because it "felt like a good happy medium here for this initial test."

The age restriction is sparking both support and backlash, prompting social media commentators to debate 20s versus 30s in relation to party styles.

Multiple people commented with pitches for raising the minimum age to 25 due to "fully formed frontal lobes."