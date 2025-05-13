Watch CBS News
Golfer injured, driver arrested when car crashes onto Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Chicago's Far Northwest Side

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum,
Sabrina Franza

/ CBS Chicago

A 70-year-old golfer was injured when a driver crashed his car onto the Billy Caldwell Golf Course Monday evening in Chicago's Forest Glen neighborhood, police said.

Cook County Forest Preserve Police who responded to the incident, said the car drove erratically onto the course around 5:30 p.m.

The driver struck a golfer on the fifth whole. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit Tuesday.

The golf course is part of the Caldwell Woods forest preserve.

Chicago police confirmed the incident and that Forest Preserve police were the responding officers.

Video taken by other golfers on the course showed a large police presence both on the course itself and in the parking lot, with EMS response for the injured golfer.

The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. Police did not give further details about what led to the car careening onto the course. 

The identity of the victim or further details about his condition have not yet been released. 

