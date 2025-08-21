Watch CBS News
Vandals damage golf course while driving stolen carts in Evanston, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston police are investigating after vandals stole golf carts and drove them around a golf course, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage, on Saturday morning.

Police said two Northwestern University-owned golf carts were stolen from the Foster Walker Hall in the 1900 block of Orrington Avenue and were driven around the course—leaving damage between the 10th and 13th holes of the course.

They said around 5 a.m., an officer was flagged down after one of the damaged carts was found abandoned near Garrison Avenue and Isabella Street. The cart was left with a missing wheel and flipped on its side. The second cart, also abandoned, was found in the 2300 block of Sherman Avenue during the late afternoon/early evening.

Police said four hours before Evanston police took the report, Wilmette police received a call about ATVs on the same golf course. Wilmette advised Evanston officers, who checked the area, but nothing was found.

No suspects were charged, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing by both departments. 

Jeramie Bizzle

