Gold Star families depart on free trip to Walt Disney World

An emotional send-off at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.

Families who have lost loved ones serving in the U.S. military were treated to a trip to Walt Disney World.

The annual Snowball Express event was put together in partnership by the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines.

"Our entire crew is deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve you and honor the loved ones whose memory lives on through you," a crew member said.

Santa Claus welcomed Gold Star families aboard the donated charter flight to Orlando.

They are joining more than 1,600 surviving military family members from across the country for a healing holiday retreat.