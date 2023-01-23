Watch CBS News
GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week. 

Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity

The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott. 

The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs. 

They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties. 

Police are still trying to find the shooter. 

