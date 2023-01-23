GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week.

Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity.

The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott.

The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs.

They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties.

Police are still trying to find the shooter.