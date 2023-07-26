Watch CBS News
The Goddess and Grocer offering "pup-up" menu to benefit PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the dog days of summer, and local eatery The Goddess and Grocer is taking that literally.

Their new "pup-up" menu in partnership with PAWS Chicago animal shelter offers diners pet-inspired treats for humans; from a little RUFFaletta sandwich to PAWsta salad, with a dollar from every purchase going to benefit PAWS Chicago.

"The really nice part about this is it's not just about raising life-saving funds, it's about raising awareness too," said Ryan Foreman, chairman of the PAWS Chicago Professional Board. "We are in a bit of a state of emergency. The shelters in Chicago, Chicago Animal Care and Control is overcrowded, so PAWS Chicago is trying to take as many dogs as we can from Chicago Animal Care and Control, and to do so we really need help from fosters to help us save space and help us save lives."

The fundraiser runs through Aug. 11, and if you'd like to bring your furry friend along to support, there are three dog-friendly locations in Bucktown, Fulton Market, and Gold Coast.

