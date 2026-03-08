"Glory! Glory" exhibit showcases Black artists' perspectives on American flag

An exhibit is now on display showcasing the history of America's flag from the perspective of Black artists.

The exhibit "Glory! Glory!" is hosted by Pigment International, a multimedia arts platform that celebrates and promotes Black art. The exhibition is now on display at the Zhou B Art Center, at 1029 W. 35th St. in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The artists whose works are on display include Candace Hunter, Nnaemeka Ekwelum, Reggie McFly, Paul Branton, Nate Austin, and Robert Lewis Clark.

The works are meant to signify the complicated relationships artists have with the country's flag. Some of the artworks depict the flag with missing stars or hanging upside-down.

Artist Nate Austin's work in the "Glory! Glory!" exhibit Nate Austin

For a couple of examples, Clark's work, "44," is an 11-foot by 8-foot flag made up of newspaper clippings commemorating the presidency of Barack Obama. Meanwhile, McFly uses layered imagery to examine contemporary Black life as he engages the flag as a pop cultural symbol.

Artwork from Chicago's Gary Comer Youth Center and select works from private collections are also part of the exhibit.

Coming up Friday, March 13, the artists whose works are depicted in the exhibit will gather for a special salon talk at the Zhou B Art Center. They will discuss their perspectives and talk with the community about symbolism, patriotism, and protest as they relate to the American flag.

The exhibit closes March 20.