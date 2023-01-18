First Alert Weather: Gloomy, chilly during the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain holds off for most of the day, gloomy and chilly in the 40s.

Rain develops by late afternoon and evening while overspreading from south to north. Rain could mix with snow especially north and west of Chicago.

Passing rain and snow showers during the day on Thursday. Drier and seasonably chilly weather by Friday.

TODAY: CLOUDY & CHILLY. RAIN DEVELOPS BY LATE AFTERNOON HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: A COLD RAIN WITH A MIX NW OF CITY LOW: 35

TOMORROW: BLUSTERY WITH PM RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 43

