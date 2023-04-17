Watch CBS News
ISP investigates death of Glenwood assistant principal, hit by 2 cars on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at Brookwood Junior High in Glenwood had crisis counselors available on Monday to help them deal with the death of their assistant principal.

Rosia Mitchell was killed early Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway when she somehow fell out of her Jeep Wrangler and was hit by two other cars.

One of those drivers left the scene. Illinois State Police are still investigating the incident.

