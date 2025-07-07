Glendale Heights police K9 Ivy to receive donation of body armor

A Glendale Heights K9 officer will receive some extra protection while on the job.

The village announced on Monday that K9 Ivy will be gifted a bullet and stab resistant vest through the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The nonprofit has provided over 6,120 vests to K9s across the U.S.

Their program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

The new gear will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Carol Crate," the village said.

K9 Ivy is expected to receive the gear in about ten weeks.