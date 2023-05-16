Glenbrook South High School staffers hospitalized after unusual odor in science wing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than 10 days after a fire at Glenbrook South High School, several people were sent to the hospital due to an unusual odor in the science classrooms.

Glenbrook South Principal Dr. Barbara Georges said in a letter to parents that, during arrival time Tuesday morning, staff noticed a bad smell around some pipes in classrooms in the science wing, but because of the quick thinking of the staff, no students were exposed.

Glenview Fire Department officials said crews were first called to the school around 8:15 a.m. for a person suffering from an illness. That person was taken to Glenbrook Hospital. Around 9:40 a.m., fire crews returned to the school for another person feeling ill, and an "odor investigation." Five people were taken to Glenbrook Hospital, and four others were treated at the scene.

District 225 spokeswoman Carol Smith said Glenview Fire Department crews were on scene for hours after some sort of leak from the pipes in the science wing.

The students who were in classrooms around the leak were moved to a different area of campus as a precaution. No students got sick.

"The area where this occurred is an area where students are not allowed. They were adjacent to that area but not directly impacted," Smith said.

Georges directed staff to "flush" the pipes in the building.

"We are very fortunate that Dr. Georges does have a science background, and so she knew exactly what to do, and when she was discussing the issue with me, she was very matter-of-fact, and really took charge of the situation, and made sure that the flushing occurred, and that the students were safe," Smith said.

Fire crews used equipment to test the air inside the building, and said it was safe and students could go back to class. The Glenview Fire Department said no hazardous conditions were found during their odor investigation.

This comes just 10 days after the school was evacuated after a fire broke out in the woodshop. No one was hurt but classes were canceled the next day.

All of this just a few weeks before school is let out for the summer.

The fire and Tuesday morning's incident are not related. Fire investigators said they are still looking into whether this was actually carbon monoxide or something else.