Fire breaks out at Glenbrook South High School

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire broke out inside Glenbrook South High School on Thursday, causing the school to tell people to stay away from the north suburban campus.

Video obtained by CBS 2 shows huge flames in what appears to be the school's woodshop.

The school said the fire was detected in the wood shop around 3 p.m. and the alarm was activated.

All students and staff members evacuated the building. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews determined that students and staff should not reenter the building.

The school tweeted that the building would be locked until cleared by the fire department. The school also said it canceled all home sporting events and Thursday's band concert.

The Glenview Police Department said no medical transports took place. The incident was "under control" police said.

Chopper 2 spotted a big fire response to the campus.

People are still asked to avoid the area.

