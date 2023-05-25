Watch CBS News
Glen Ellyn Park District creates first playground made of recycled ocean waste

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – It's a playground that is like no other.

The Glen Ellyn Park District has opened a new eco-friendly playground, located at 483 Fairview Avenue, made from recycled materials – including used textiles, plastic bags, and other waste found in the ocean.

The equipment came from the manufacturing company KOMPAN – which helps give new life to materials and reduce carbon emissions.

The playground includes towers, slides, swings, climbing blocks, and other features.

The last renovation for the park happened in 1993 with more upgrades coming to the park's outdoor pool area.  Those renovations are expected to start in August. 

