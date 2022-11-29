Giving Tuesday: How to donate to the Red Cross

Thank you for joining with CBS 2 on the Day of Giving to support the work of the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers help respond to more than 60,000 disasters every year to help communities across the country that have been impacted by relentless wildfires, devastating hurricanes and torrential flooding. Our volunteers provide much needed comfort, emotional support, shelter and meals to those affected.

You can donate to the cause and help those in need!

The Red Cross continues to work around the clock to supply about 40% of the nation's blood while teaching lifesaving skills to our communities, and supporting our military, veterans and their families.

Thanks to volunteers, blood donors and the generosity of people like you, the Red Cross is able to carry on its mission.