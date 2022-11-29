Watch CBS News
Local News

Giving Tuesday: How to donate to the Red Cross

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

red-cross-day-of-giving.jpg

Thank you for joining with CBS 2 on the Day of Giving to support the work of the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers help respond to more than 60,000 disasters every year to help communities across the country that have been impacted by relentless wildfires, devastating hurricanes and torrential flooding. Our volunteers provide much needed comfort, emotional support, shelter and meals to those affected. 

You can donate to the cause and help those in need! 

The Red Cross continues to work around the clock to supply about 40% of the nation's blood while teaching lifesaving skills to our communities, and supporting our military, veterans and their families.

Thanks to volunteers, blood donors and the generosity of people like you, the Red Cross is able to carry on its mission.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 4:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.