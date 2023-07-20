Police ask for help identifying girl found in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a girl found Thursday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The girl was found shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue. She was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts, and no shoes. Police said her name might be Samiya or Miles.

She is a Black girl, approximately 3 to 6 years old, 4-foot-2, 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone who recognizes her to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.