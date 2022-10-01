Watch CBS News
Girl, 15, drugged and sexually assaulted on bike path near DePaul College Prep in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bike path near DePaul College Prep and Lane Tech College Prep Friday night.

Police said between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the girl was found, in the 3200 block of N Rockwell Street, and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

The victim was under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water and was led into the area by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating. 

