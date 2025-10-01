Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old girl critically hurt after being hit by minivan in West Ridge neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Girl, 4, critically hurt after being hit by minivan on North Side
Girl, 4, critically hurt after being hit by minivan on North Side 00:17

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a minivan on the city's North Side on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the child was crossing the street in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue when the minivan, driven by a 72-year-old, hit the child.

The girl suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The driver issued citations for due care to avoid pedestrians and failure to reduce speed, police said.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue