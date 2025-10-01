4-year-old girl critically hurt after being hit by minivan in West Ridge neighborhood, police say

Girl, 4, critically hurt after being hit by minivan on North Side

Girl, 4, critically hurt after being hit by minivan on North Side

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a minivan on the city's North Side on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the child was crossing the street in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue when the minivan, driven by a 72-year-old, hit the child.

The girl suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The driver issued citations for due care to avoid pedestrians and failure to reduce speed, police said.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.