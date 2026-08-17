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Crime

Girl, 14, suffers graze wound in shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound from gunfire Monday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

At 6:27 a.m., the teenage girl was walking outside in the 300 block of East 103rd Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the upper right leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no information Monday about the shooter.

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