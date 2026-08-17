Girl, 14, suffers graze wound in shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound from gunfire Monday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

At 6:27 a.m., the teenage girl was walking outside in the 300 block of East 103rd Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the upper right leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no information Monday about the shooter.