Giant cross to be raised in Daley Plaza ahead of Easter weekend

Giant cross to be raised in Daley Plaza ahead of Easter weekend

Giant cross to be raised in Daley Plaza ahead of Easter weekend

A 19-foot cross will be raised in Daley Plaza Thursday evening ahead of this weekend's Easter celebrations and services.

The cross will be used in Sunday's sunrise Easter service.

People can attend the 18th annual "Cross on the Plaza" event at 7 p.m. Thursday to see the cross be raised.

There will also be a gathering Sunday at 6 a.m. at the cross to celebrate Easter. It will include music, praise and prayer as part of the Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his cruifixion.



The cross will remain on display in the plaza located in Chicago's Loop until Tuesday.