Giant cross to be raised in Daley Plaza ahead of Easter weekend

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A 19-foot cross will be raised in Daley Plaza Thursday evening ahead of this weekend's Easter celebrations and services.

The cross will be used in Sunday's sunrise Easter service.

People can attend the 18th annual "Cross on the Plaza" event at 7 p.m. Thursday to see the cross be raised.

There will also be a gathering Sunday at 6 a.m. at the cross to celebrate Easter. It will include music, praise and prayer as part of the Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his cruifixion.


The cross will remain on display in the plaza located in Chicago's Loop until Tuesday.

