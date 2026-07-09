Giannoulias urges parents to be informed if they're considering buying e-bikes for their children

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Thursday urged parents to be informed before buying e-bikes for their children.

Giannoulias issued a public service announcement on YouTube Thursday as part of his office's Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready campaign.

He emphasized that e-bikes often are not really bicycles, but "essentially electric motorcycles being marketed to kids."

Some such device can hit 40 to 50 mph, Giannoulias said in the PSA.

"These aren't bike speeds, they're highway speeds," Giannoulias said. "When crashes happen at those speeds, the consequences can be devastating."

The Secretary of State's office also issued an E-Bike Buying Guide, which explains the difference between low-speed e-bikes, high-speed e-bikes, and e-motos.

The guide urges parents to verify an e-bike's speed and motor power before buying one, learn about Illinois' e-bike classifications and age requirements, purchase from reputable buyers, and make sure an e-bike properly fits their child.

The guide warns that some online marketplaces advertise high-speed e-bikes an de-motos and create confusion for parents who might not realize such devices are not appropriate for their children.

Giannoulias also emphasized that e-bikes are banned from sidewalks, and must be ridden in bike lanes or on the road.

"We want our kids active and having fun, but we also need them to make it home safely," Giannoulias said in the PSA.

The PSA and guide are part of the Secretary of State's office's broader plan to improve micromobility safety following the Illinois General Assembly's approval of SB 3484. The bill established the first regulatory framework for high-speed e-bikes, e-motos, and other similar devices.

The bill, which is awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker's signature, would require the owners of high-speed e-bikes or e-motos statewide to only ride on the street — not on sidewalks, not in bike lanes, and not on bike paths. Riders also would be required to have a valid driver's license, title, registration, and insurance for their bikes.

When it comes to electric skateboards, electric unicycles, and high-speed electric scooters, the legislation would require operators to be at least 16 years old, and go no faster than 28 mph on a sidewalk. Those devices would be allowed on bike lanes, bike paths, and roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph. They could only be used on roads with a speed limit of more than 35 mph if there is a bike lane.

Last month, the Secretary of State's Office said injuries and fatalities involving devices such as e-bikes and e-motos of devices increased 300% nationwide between 2019 and 2022.