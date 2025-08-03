Ghost bike set up for teen who was struck, killed in downtown Chicago

Loved ones on Sunday remembered a young man killed in a bike crash in downtown Chicago last May.

They held a ghost bike vigil for Yader Castaneda, 18, at Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street — where the crash that took his life happened on May 26.

Ghost bikes are roadside memorials that are usually painted white and placed where cyclists have died.

Castaneda's ghost bike bears his name, as well as messages to him. It is adorned with bright yellow flowers, as his family said yellow was his favorite color.