German firefighters get training tips from Chicago Fire Dept.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of the firefighters responding to calls on Chicago's South Side are a long way away from home.

In fact, they traveled thousands of miles just to be here.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan introduces us to the German firefighters who've joined the Chicago Fire Department for a couple of weeks.

"Every day, eating here is basically like eating at a restaurant. So it's always pretty good."

In Chicago, a firehouse and good food go hand in hand.

"I think we should send our chefs over here. get some training in."

Philip Gramberg is taking notes for his home department.

"I'm from Germany, so I work in Bremen. Normally, I'm a firefighter there. It's in the north of Germany about one and a half hours from Hamburg."

For the past two weeks, Gramberg and three other firefighters from Germany, have been training with and learning from Chicago firefighters.

"There's no better training than seeing live action," he said.

They're wrapping up their tour at Engine 116 Squad 5 in Englewood.

"We took them through a course to teach them how to maneuver in tight spaces at a fire," said Lieutenant Kenneth Cardenas of the Chicago Fire Department.

"You can learn a lot of stuff. I mean, the guys at the squad, they're doing rope rescue. They're diving. They're fighting fires."

The German helmets might look a little different, but the job is the same.

"There's no better training than seeing live action."

"After midnight, so it was fire. Working fire."

"You see the heavy smoke and the smoke was in the whole building," Gramberg said.

Frank Gramberg is a fire captain in Bremen but he knows there's no border to brotherhood.

"It's a brotherhood and that is quite important and quite good, so we go together to the scene. And we come together and yeah, I think that's firefighting, Gramberg said.

And for the Grambergs, it really is family.

"My dad, he's a firefighter. Frank."

"For me, as a dad, it's cool, yeah, it's very cool. It's a good experience."

"I think there's better than sharing something like this with your dad that you have a big passion about," Gramberg said.

Father and son are learning from each other, and their brothers.

"It's a big family. Big family."

"It's one team."

"I grew up at a fire station, so that's what I wanted to do my whole life."

The Bremen firefighters head back home on Friday. The partnership between Bremen and Chicago dates back to 2004.

Chicago Fire has also hosted firefighters from countries like Ukraine, Guatemala, and Switzerland.