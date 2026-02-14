Georgia man, 61, charged in 2025 deadly shooting in South Austin

A man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting last year in the South Austin neighborhood.

Donnell Simmons, 61, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested on Friday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said he was identified as the second suspect who, on August 17, 2025, just after 11:3o a.m., shot and killed a 28-year-old man in the 4900 block of West Adams Street.

Simmons was found in Georgia, extradited to Chicago, and charged accordingly in the crime, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.