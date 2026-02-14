Watch CBS News
Local News

Georgia man, 61, charged in 2025 deadly shooting in South Austin

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting last year in the South Austin neighborhood.

Donnell Simmons, 61, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested on Friday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said he was identified as the second suspect who, on August 17, 2025, just after 11:3o a.m., shot and killed a 28-year-old man in the 4900 block of West Adams Street.

Simmons was found in Georgia, extradited to Chicago, and charged accordingly in the crime, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue