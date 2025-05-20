George Wendt, comedian and actor beloved as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, the comedian and actor known for his beloved role as Norm on "Cheers" has died, a family representative told CBS News. He was 76.

Wendt, a Chicago native and the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, died peacefully in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning, according to his family.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the family's statement read. "He will be missed forever."

