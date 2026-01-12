Geneva City Council denies appeal to demolish landmark building during special meeting

The Geneva City Council voted not to appeal a decision by the Geneva Historic Preservation Commission to keep a historic landmark standing.

The special meeting was to hear an appeal by developers wanting to demolish a blacksmith shop built in 1845.

For years, the Shodeen Group was denied demolition permits to turn the area into high-rise apartments.

Last month, the Geneva Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to deny the developer's third demolition request.

Representatives from the developer said on Monday that the city's ordinance did not list the blacksmith shop as a protected landmark and that demolition is in the best interest of the community.

Some council members said that they are in favor of change happening and for development to occur, but there hasn't been a good enough proposal from the developer to demolish the landmark.

The final vote was six in favor of the appeal, four opposed. There needs to be seven votes in favor for it to pass.