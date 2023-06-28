Genesis Silva, charged in connection with murder of woman in Logan Square, due back in court
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged in connection with the murder of Brittany Battaglia is expected in court again Wednesday.
Her body was found inside a duffle bag in the Logan Square apartment of her boyfriend, Genesis Silva.
He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and concealment of a homicide. But Silva has not been charged with her murder.
Last week, a judge granted prosecutors' request to collect DNA samples from Silva.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.