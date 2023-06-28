Watch CBS News
Genesis Silva, charged in connection with murder of woman in Logan Square, due back in court

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged in connection with the murder of Brittany Battaglia is expected in court again Wednesday.

Her body was found inside a duffle bag in the Logan Square apartment of her boyfriend, Genesis Silva.

He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and concealment of a homicide. But Silva has not been charged with her murder.

Last week, a judge granted prosecutors' request to collect DNA samples from Silva.

