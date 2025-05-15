Watch CBS News
Local News

Gast monuments files for bankruptcy after shutting down last year for repeated complaints

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Gast Monuments files for bankruptcy after shutting down last year
Gast Monuments files for bankruptcy after shutting down last year 00:30

Gast Monuments, a company once trusted for creating headstones for grieving families, has filed for bankruptcy.

The century-old company shut down back in August.

CBS News Chicago started investigating the company in 2023 after multiple families said it never delivered the headstones they paid for. Some of those headstones were seen sitting in plain sight at one of Gast Monuments' three former locations.

In addition to customer complaints, a former company worker said they were rarely paid the full amount they were owed. They were often paid through Zelle and did not receive paychecks, making them ineligible for unemployment benefits after departing from the company. 

The Archdiocese of Chicago also said Gast owed them money for not paying the required fees for installing monuments. 

In a letter, the Illinois Attorney General encourages people with a financial claim against this company to contact the bankruptcy court.

At least 60 complaints were filed against the company.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.