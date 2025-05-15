Gast monuments files for bankruptcy after shutting down last year for repeated complaints

Gast Monuments files for bankruptcy after shutting down last year

Gast Monuments, a company once trusted for creating headstones for grieving families, has filed for bankruptcy.

The century-old company shut down back in August.

CBS News Chicago started investigating the company in 2023 after multiple families said it never delivered the headstones they paid for. Some of those headstones were seen sitting in plain sight at one of Gast Monuments' three former locations.

In addition to customer complaints, a former company worker said they were rarely paid the full amount they were owed. They were often paid through Zelle and did not receive paychecks, making them ineligible for unemployment benefits after departing from the company.

The Archdiocese of Chicago also said Gast owed them money for not paying the required fees for installing monuments.

In a letter, the Illinois Attorney General encourages people with a financial claim against this company to contact the bankruptcy court.

At least 60 complaints were filed against the company.