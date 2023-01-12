Watch CBS News
Local News

Gasi Pitter's daughter says he's changed, clemency petition heads to Illinois Prisoner Review Board

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gasi Pitter's clemency petition heads to Review Board
Gasi Pitter's clemency petition heads to Review Board 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois inmate is now one step closer to finding freedom, thanks to the hard work of his daughter.

Gasi Pitter was convicted of murder more than 20 years ago. On Wednesday, a clemency hearing was held. Pitter's daughter Lexi said he has been rehabilitated.

He is now mentoring others after earning his GED. The petition for Pitter's clemency now heads to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, before heading to Governor JB Pritzker's desk for final approval. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.