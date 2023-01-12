Gasi Pitter's daughter says he's changed, clemency petition heads to Illinois Prisoner Review Board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois inmate is now one step closer to finding freedom, thanks to the hard work of his daughter.

Gasi Pitter was convicted of murder more than 20 years ago. On Wednesday, a clemency hearing was held. Pitter's daughter Lexi said he has been rehabilitated.

He is now mentoring others after earning his GED. The petition for Pitter's clemency now heads to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, before heading to Governor JB Pritzker's desk for final approval.