Gas prices keep surging in Chicago and beyond amid war in Iran

The war with Iran is causing gas prices to surge, with motorists in Chicago and around the country guaranteed to feel the impact at the pump Monday morning.

At a Shell gas station at Armitage and Damen avenues in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood early Monday morning, prices hit $4.69 per gallon Monday. The trend has quickly gained drivers' attention.

As of Monday, the average gas price was $3.79 per gallon within the city of Chicago, $3.67 in the suburbs, and $3.50 in Northwest Indiana, where gas is often cheaper in Illinois.

The Northwest Indian figure is still higher than the national average for a gallon of regular, which is about $3.45.

The increase comes ass global oil prices surge amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, a key player in the world's energy supply.

The price of crude oil has now climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022. It is driven by fears that the conflict could disrupt oil shipments from the Middle East.

Analysts warn that oil prices, and by extension gas prices, could keep rising if the conflict continues. But U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright had a more optimistic tone.

"They shouldn't go much higher than they are here because the world is very well supplied with oil," Wright said.

In another warning sign, diesel prices are also soaring. This matters because diesel powers the trucks, trains, and ships that deliver everything from groceries to online orders.

As shipping costs go up, experts say consumers could also see higher prices on shelves in grocery stores.