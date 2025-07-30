Watch CBS News
Gary police shoot, kill armed man during search of home suspected of drug activity

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Sabrina Franza

/ CBS Chicago

Gary police shot and killed an armed man while executing a search warrant early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the city in Northwest Indiana, the Gary Police Department SWAT team went to a home in the 600 block of Adams Street around 6:30 a.m. to execute a search warrant after getting reports from the community about drugs being sold there.

As they were executing the warrant, the official said a person named in the warrant ran out the back of the home. There he ran into Gary officers and "engaged" them with a gun, at which point the officers opened fire.

The person was struck and later died from their injuries, police said.

A neighbor told CBS News Chicago said the were woken up by two noises that sounded like large explosions, then gunshots, and came outside through his back door to see a man they recognized as a resident of the home on the ground.

The neighbor said the explosions sounded like they came from the front of the home while the gunshots sounded like they were coming from the back of the home.

It was not immediately clear if the person killed fired any shots, or how many police officers opened fire.

The investigation, led by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, is ongoing as of 11 a.m.

No further information was available.

