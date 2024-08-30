Gary, Indiana EMTs save the life of a little girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Gary, Indiana EMTs saved the life of a little girl this week on Sunday when Elwood Harris and Brandon Edwards had just dropped off a patient at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville when a man in a car flagged them down for a four-year-old girl who wasn't breathing.

They immediately called for help and gave the girl the Heimlich maneuver.

"We did one thurst, nothing happened. We did two, (but) nothing happened. So by the third one, she made a noise; once she did that, she started breathing on her own," Edward said.

Then, they gave her oxygen and took her to the hospital. Today, she's doing just fine.

"The feeling was amazing. It was overwhelming with joy. First, I want to give honor to god for putting us in that position. I was just glad god put us in that position to help save a life.

Edwards and Harris credit their training at the Gary Fire Department with preparing them to save the little girl's life.