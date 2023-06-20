Watch CBS News
Garfield Park Shooting: 3 teens injured, 1 critically

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teen girls and a young man were hospitalized after being shot on the front porch of a Garfield Park home.

Chicago police said just before midnight, someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. 

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the eye and remains in critical condition.

Another 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:18 AM

