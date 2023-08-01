Watch CBS News
Garage fire takes down power lines in Montclare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two power lines came down late Monday when a fire ripped through a garage in the Montclare neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a garage behind Nagle Avenue off Belmont Avenue late Monday. Citizen app video showed raging flames and a massive cloud of smoke.

Citizen App

The Fire Department was able to put out the fire quickly. The structure was described as a small personal garage measuring 20 feet by 20 feet.

There were no injuries.

