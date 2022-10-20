Police investigate after child is wounded in 'gang related' shooting in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – A child is wounded Tuesday night after being shot in a gang-related incident, according to Mount Prospect police.

Around 8:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired, in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane, and found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately performed aid to the victim. The Mount Prospect Fire Department responded and transported the child to a local hospital in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

Preliminary details say the victim and four friends were walking in the area of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane when they were approached by three suspects on foot. Gang-related comments were yelled followed by shots being fired at the victim and his friends.

The victim fled eastbound on foot and the suspects ran back to a nearby parked car and fled the scene.

None of the victims live in Mount Prospect, police said.

Officers were able to locate multiple shell casings near the intersection of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane. Police say the incident appears to be gang-related.

The Mount Prospect Police Department continues to investigate this incident and asks anyone with any information related to this crime to call the Investigations Section of the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5654.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area as a result of this incident.